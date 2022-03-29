Applications are invited for recruitment of trainee positions in Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO).

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Agriculture

Graduate Trainee (AGT) for its existing establishments, Joint Ventures and future projects anywhere in India or abroad.

Name of post : Agriculture Graduate Trainee (AGT)

No. of posts : N/A

Essential Qualification :

1. Four Years B.Sc. (Agriculture) Full Time Regular Degree. Those candidates whose final semester results are expected by May, 2022 can also apply.

2. General/OBC candidates should have secured a minimum aggregate of 60% marks and SC/ ST candidates should have secured a minimum of 55% marks in B.Sc (Agriculture) degree. Those candidates who have CGPA score in B.Sc (Agriculture) degree should convert into percentage while filling the application form.

3. The candidates who have passed B.Sc. (Agriculture) degree in the year 2019 and thereafter can only apply.

4. The above qualifications should be from the UGC recognized University / Institute.

Additional Qualification : Candidate must be well versed with reading, writing and speaking knowledge of the regional language of the State for which application is made (Knowing one or more than one language will have an added advantage). Knowledge of Hindi is desirable.

Remuneration : As per rules of the organization, presently the stipend is Rs. 33,300/- p.m. On successful completion of one year’s training and subject to requirement of IFFCO, the AGTs may be absorbed at the basic pay of Rs.37000/- p.m. in the regular Pay Scale of Rs.37000-70000, and allowances/ benefits as per rules of the Organisation.

Upper Age Limit : 30 years, as on 01st February, 2022. (relaxable by 5 years for SCs/ STs & by 3 years for OBCs not belonging to creamy layer)

Places of Posting : For Field Offices located in the States of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, J&K, H.P., Gujarat, M.P, Chhatisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam (NE), Odisha, A.P, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Kerala. Notwithstanding the selection and placement of AGTs for training, the selected candidates on absorption can be posted in any of the States/Projects/Establishment(s) of IFFCO in India.

Selection Procedure : Preliminary Online Test + Final Online Test + Personal Interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the link https://agt.iffco.in till April 15, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

