Goa Shipyard Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 264 vacant positions in Executive and Non-Executive cadres.

Executive Cadre

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Paint)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 50000-3%-160000

Essential Educational Qualification: Full time regular Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University /AICTE approved institution.

Desirable Qualification: Diploma in Paint Technology.

Essential Work Experience: Candidate should have 4 years post qualification work experience in handling painting related activities in Shipbuilding Industry and relevant managerial work experience in Painting function with exposure to paint specifications, QA of paint and test / trial methods, procedures.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 50000-3%-160000

Essential Educational Qualification: Full time regular Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University /AICTE approved institution.

Desirable Qualification: Post Graduate/Diploma/Certificate Course in Shipbuilding related area from any Government recognized university / AICTE approved institution. Research experience with reputed institute – class authorities. Working knowledge of computers preferably in SAP / ERP/AUTOCAD modules.

Essential Work Experience: Candidate should have 4 years relevant post

qualification work experience in managing functions in Technical Services/ Designing Department /Production/Commercial/ Quality Assurance in Shipbuilding/ Ship Repairs or Manufacturing Industry.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Naval Architecture)

No. of posts : 3

Pay Scale : Rs. 50000-3%-160000

Essential Qualification: Full time regular Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) in Naval Architecture from a recognized University /AICTE approved institution.

Desirable Qualification: Post Graduate/Diploma/Certificate Course in Shipbuilding related area from any Government recognized university / AICTE approved institution. Research experience with reputed institute – class authorities. Working knowledge of computers preferably in SAP / ERP modules, MS- office & Internet.

Essential Work Experience: Candidate should have 4 years relevant post

qualification work experience in managing functions in Technical Services/ Designing Department /Production/Commercial/ Quality Assurance in Shipbuilding/ Ship Repairs or Manufacturing Industry.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Electrical/Electronics)

No. of posts : 3

Pay Scale : Rs. 50000-3%-160000

Essential Educational Qualification: Full time regular Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) / Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) in Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Communication from a recognized University /AICTE approved institution.

Essential Work Experience: Candidate should have 4 years relevant post

qualification work experience in managing functions in Technical Services/ Designing Department /Production/Commercial/ Quality Assurance in Shipbuilding/ Ship Repairs or Manufacturing Industry.

Desirable work experience : He / She may possess the work experience

preferably in the area of Ship construction/Ship Design and Quality/ISO certification. Working knowledge of floating and responding Tenders / Bids / RFPs to national and global agencies.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 50000-3%-160000

Essential Educational Qualification: Graduate AND qualified Chartered

Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India / qualified Cost Accountant from Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Desirable Qualification: M.B.A in finance from universities/ AICTE approved institution.

Essential Work Experience: Candidate should have 04 years post qualification experience in Finance & Accounts/ Audit.

Desirable Experience: Treasury management that includes investment of surplus funds, price negotiations accounts, liaison with financial institutions for fund based/non fund-based facilities, Forex management, Pay Roll, Vendors payment, Internal Audit, Finalization of Annual Accounts in compliance with all statutory requirements, Corporate Taxation, Indirect Taxation, Costing and Budgeting in an ERP environment.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Rs. 40000-3%-140000

Essential Educational Qualification: Graduate AND qualified Chartered

Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India / qualified Cost Accountant from Institute of Cost Accountant of India.

Desirable Qualification: M.B.A in finance from universities/ AICTE approved institution.

Essential Work Experience: Candidate should have 01 year post qualification experience in Finance & Accounts/ Audit.

Desirable Experience: Treasury management that includes investment of surplus funds, price negotiations accounts, liaison with financial institutions for fund based/non fund-based facilities, Forex management, Pay Roll, Vendors payment, Internal Audit, Finalization of Annual Accounts in compliance with all statutory requirements, Corporate Taxation, Indirect Taxation, Costing and Budgeting in an ERP environment.

Non-Executive Cadre

Name of post : Asst Superintendent (Hindi Translator)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 21000-3%-70000

Essential Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Hindi with English as one of the subject at degree level either as compulsory or optional from a recognised University/Institute with minimum 01 year diploma in Hindi translation from Hindi to English & vice-versa.

Essential Work Experience: Minimum 2 years experience of translation of procedural and Non- procedural literatures from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central / State Govt. offices including Govt. of India undertaking.

Desirable: Knowledge of Konkani and Marathi languages is desirable.

Name of post : Structural Fitter

No. of posts : 34

Pay Scale : Rs. 15100-3%-53000

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess ITI & NCTVT (National Apprenticeship Certificate) in Structural Fitter / Fitter / Fitter General / Sheet Metal Worker trade.

Essential Work Experience: The candidate should possess minimum 2 years experience in the line.

Desirable: Candidates who have undergone National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) from Shipyards like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Cochin Shipyard Limited and Goa Shipyard Limited etc. or have relevant work experience in Public Sector / Private Shipyards / Naval Workshops and have worked on weapon intensive vessels will be preferred

Name of post : Refrigeration & AC Mechanic

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Rs. 15100-3%-53000

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess ITI and NCTVT (National Apprenticeship Certificate) or ITI in trade of Refrigeration and AC Mechanic.

Essential Work Experience: The candidate should possess minimum 2 years experience in the line.

Desirable: The candidate having National Certificate of Vocational Training from a recognized institute or a license authorizing him to handle refrigerators / A/Cs and installation, repairs, maintenance and commissioning of various types of refrigerators and A/Cs used in ships and off shores in a reputed shipbuilding industry or equivalent will be preferred

Name of post : Welder

No. of posts : 12

Pay Scale : Rs. 15100-3%-53000

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess ITI & NCTVT (National Apprenticeship Certificate) or ITI in the trade of Welder

Essential Work Experience: The candidate should possess minimum 2 years experience in the line.

Name of post : 3G Welder

No. of posts : 10

Pay Scale : Rs. 15100-3%-53000

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess ITI & NCTVT (National Apprenticeship Certificate) or ITI in the trade of Welder and should also have Certification in 3G Welding by any authorised Competent agency or Government Organisation.

Essential Work Experience: The candidate should possess minimum 2 years experience in the line.

Name of post : Electronic Mechanic

No. of posts : 16

Pay Scale : Rs. 15100-3%-53000

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess ITI & NCTVT (National Apprenticeship Certificate) or ITI in Electronic Mechanic.

Essential Work Experience: The candidate should possess minimum 02 years experience in the line.

Name of post : Electrical Mechanic

No. of posts : 11

Pay Scale : Rs. 15100-3%-53000

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess SSC and ITI in

Electrician trade.

Essential Work Experience: The candidate should possess minimum 02 years experience as Electrician in Electrical projects/maintenance

Name of post : Plumber

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Rs. 14600-3%-48500

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess SSC and ITI in Plumber trade.

Essential Work Experience: The candidate should possess minimum 02 years experience in the line.

Name of post : Mobile crane operator

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 14600-3%-48500

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess SSC and Heavy Vehicle Driving license.

Essential Work Experience: The candidate should possess minimum 02 years experience in the line.

Name of post : Printer cum Record Keeper

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 14600-3%-48500

Essential Educational Qualification: The applicant should possess SSC with minimum 06 months certificate course in computer application.

Essential Work Experience: The candidate should possess minimum one year experience in the line

Name of post : Cook

No. of posts : 4

Pay Scale : Rs. 14600-3%-48500

Essential Educational Qualification: The applicant should possess SSC.

Essential Work Experience: Minimum 02 years cooking experience in any industry / Public sector Undertaking / Small or Medium Industry / Hotel etc.

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 7

Pay Scale : Rs. 15600-3%-57500

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess Degree in any discipline with 01 year certificate course in computer applications (in case of BCA / B.Sc. in Computer, separate certificate in computer applications is not required).

Essential Work Experience: The candidate should possess minimum one year experience in the line.

Name of post : Office Assistant (Finance / Internal Audit)

No. of posts : 4

Pay Scale : Rs. 15600-3%-57500

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess Degree in Commerce with 01 year certificate course in computer applications

Essential Work Experience: The candidate should possess minimum one year experience in the line.

Name of post : Store Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 15100-3%-53000

Essential Educational Qualification: The applicant should have graduation Degree in any discipline with 01 year certificate course in computer applications (in case of BCA / B.Sc. in Computer, separate certificate in computer applications is not required).

Essential Work Experience: The candidate should possess minimum one year experience in the line.

Name of post : Yard Assistant

No. of posts : 10

Pay Scale : Rs. 15100-3%-53000

Essential Educational Qualification: The applicant should have graduation Degree in any discipline with 01 year certificate course in computer applications (in case of BCA / B.Sc. in Computer, separate certificate in computer applications is not required).

Essential Work Experience: The candidate should possess minimum one year experience in the line.

Name of post : Junior Instructor (Apprentices) (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Rs. 16600-3%-63500

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess minimum 02 years full time Diploma in Mechanical engineering from a recognized Institute/University.

Essential Work Experience: The candidate should possess minimum 2 years work experience in teaching line in a factory /manufacturing sector / college / technical institute / ITI.

Name of post : Medical Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 16600-3%-63500

Essential Educational Qualification: Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized Institute/University. Candidates with related additional qualification can also apply for the post.

Essential Work Experience: Minimum 3 years experience of working in Medical

Laboratory.

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Stores – Mechanical)

No. of posts : 8

Pay Scale : Rs. 16600-3%-63500

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess minimum 2 years full time Diploma in Mechanical engineering from recognized Institute/ university.

Essential Work Experience: Minimum 2 years of relevant experience in the fields such as Stores/Inventory/Logistics/Supply Chain Management

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Stores – Electrical)

No. of posts : 7

Pay Scale : Rs. 16600-3%-63500

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess minimum 2 years full time Diploma in Electrical Engineering from recognized university/ Institute.

Essential Work Experience: Minimum 2 years of relevant experience in the fields such as Stores/Inventory/Logistics/Supply Chain Management.

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Commercial-Mechanical)

No. of posts : 12

Pay Scale : Rs. 16600-3%-63500

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess minimum 2 years full time Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from recognized university/ Institute.

Essential Work Experience: Minimum 2 years of Experience in the line. Exposure and knowledge of systems pertaining to commercial/purchase and procurement procedures.

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Commercial-Electrical)

No. of posts : 5

Pay Scale : Rs. 16600-3%-63500

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess minimum 2 years full time Diploma in Electrical Engineering from recognized university/ Institute.

Essential Work Experience: Minimum 2 years of Experience in the line. Exposure and knowledge of systems pertaining to commercial/purchase and procurement procedures.

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Commercial-Electronics)

No. of posts : 5

Pay Scale : Rs. 16600-3%-63500

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess minimum 2 years full time Diploma in Electronics Engineering from recognized university/ Institute.

Essential Work Experience: Minimum 2 years of Experience in the line. Exposure and knowledge of systems pertaining to commercial/purchase and procurement procedures.

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 21

Pay Scale : Rs. 16600-3%-63500

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess minimum 02 years full time Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute/University.

Essential Work Experience: The candidate should possess minimum 2 years of experience in the line

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Electrical)

No. of posts : 15

Pay Scale : Rs. 16600-3%-63500

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess minimum 02 years full time Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized Institute/ University.

Essential Work Experience: The candidate should possess minimum 2 years of experience in the line

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Electronics)

No. of posts : 5

Pay Scale : Rs. 16600-3%-63500

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess minimum 02 years full time Diploma in Electronics Engineering from a recognized Institute/ University.

Essential Work Experience: The candidate should possess minimum 2 years of experience in the line

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Shipbuilding)

No. of posts : 21

Pay Scale : Rs. 16600-3%-63500

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess minimum 02 years full time Diploma in Shipbuilding Engineering from a recognized Institute/ University.

Essential Work Experience: The candidate should possess minimum 2 years of experience in the line.

Name of post : Civil Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Rs. 16600-3%-63500

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess minimum 02 years full time Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute/ University.

Essential Work Experience: The candidate should possess minimum 2 years of experience in the line. Experience in Civil Construction work with bigger construction companies/ Marine construction companies is essential

Name of post : Trainee Welder

No. of posts : 10

Pay Scale : The selected candidates shall initially be on training period for 02 years. During the training period they shall receive stipend Rs. 7000/- per month

during the 1st year & stipend of Rs. 7500/- per month during the 2nd year. On absorption, they will be placed in the pay scale of Rs. 15100-3%-53000 (W-5)

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess ITI and NCTVT (National Apprenticeship Certificate) or ITI in the trade of Welder

Name of post : Trainee General Fitter

No. of posts : 3

Pay Scale : The selected candidates shall initially be on training period for 02 years. During the training period they shall receive stipend Rs. 7000/- per month

during the 1st year & stipend of ? 7500/- per month during the 2nd year. On absorption, they will be placed in the pay scale of Rs. 15100-3%-53000 (W-5)

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess ITI and NCTVT (National Apprenticeship Certificate) or ITI in Fitter / Fitter General.

Name of post : Unskilled

No. of posts : 20

Pay Scale : Rs. 10100-3%-35000

Essential Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess SSC.

Essential Work Experience: The candidate should possess minimum 1 year experience in the line

How to apply :

For the Executive cadre posts, candidates can apply online from through the website https://goashipyard.in/ from 23.03.2022 to 22.04.2022 (till 17:00 hrs). Candidates are required to take printout of the online application form and attach hard copies of all the relevant documents in support of age, experience, qualification, category and other relevant documents as applicable along with the original Demand Draft (Kindly refer point No.2 & 3 of General Conditions) and post the same to: CGM (HR&A), HR Department, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Goa Shipyard Limited,

Vasco-Da-Gama, Goa – 403802. Last date for receipt of applications is 4th May 2022

For the Non Executive cadre posts, candidates can apply online from through the website https://goashipyard.in/ from 29.03.2022 to 28.04.2022 (till 17:00 hrs). Candidates are required to print a copy of the online application form and attach hard copies of all the relevant documents in support of age, experience, qualification, category and other relevant documents as applicable along with the original Demand Draft (Kindly refer point No. 2 & 3 of General Conditions) and post the same to: CGM (HR&A), HR Department, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Goa Shipyard Limited, Vasco-Da-Gama, Goa – 403802. Last date for receipt of applications is 9th May 2022

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

