Imphal: A joint team of the Indian Army and civil police dismantled an abandoned militant camp and seized a cache of warlike weapons during anti-insurgency operations (AIO), following the killing of four individuals in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, officials reported on Friday.

Acting on intelligence inputs from multiple sources indicating that some insurgents belonging to the Kuki-Zo community were sheltering in the forested areas of Maovom village, under the jurisdiction of Churachandpur district police, the joint team launched an operation in the suspected locations.

The joint team successfully concluded the targeted operation and recovered a significant number of weapons abandoned by the militants, although they made no arrests, according to official reports.

During the operation, security forces recovered one country-made AK rifle with a magazine, one lathode gun, four country-made pistols with magazines, three country-made single-barrel rifles, one country-made Sten carbine, and four pump-action guns of various sizes. Additionally, they seized six 5.56mm live rounds, six 5.56mm empty cases, one 7.62mm AK-47 live round, nine 7.62mm empty cases, three live rounds of pump-action ammunition, six 12-gauge rounds, two 7.62mm BDR/SLR empty cases, and one empty case of lathode ammunition.

The security forces also recovered military gear, including a bulletproof jacket, a helmet, a Baofeng walkie-talkie set without an antenna, and a pair of jungle boots.

Officials stated that the joint team launched the AIO to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for killing four people on June 30, 2025, around 1 pm, near K. Mongjang village under the jurisdiction of Churachandpur police station.

The United Kuki National Army (UKNA), a non-signatory to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Indian government, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The victims included three cadres of the Kuki National Army (KNA), the armed wing of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) which is a signatory to the SoO agreement, and an elderly woman.