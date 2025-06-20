Imphal: Bomb experts from the Indian Army, central paramilitary forces, and the state police jointly detected and successfully neutralized several explosive devices planted by armed miscreants along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the defence wing, security forces destroyed the explosive devices in situ during a series of operations carried out as part of search and area domination efforts in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley districts

Acting on credible intelligence regarding the presence of three command-wire-based Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), each weighing approximately 750 grams, in the general area of Mata village on NH-102B in Churachandpur district, Manipur, a joint team comprising personnel from the Assam Rifles, the Indian Army’s bomb disposal unit, and the Manipur Police swiftly mobilised and reached the location.

The Assam Rifles and local police cordoned off the area to ensure civilian safety. The Indian Army’s bomb disposal team took all necessary safety precautions and successfully neutralised the IEDs.

The Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) further stated that the successful operation underscores the professionalism and synergy among security agencies in maintaining peace and ensuring safety in the region.

Notably, the state of Manipur has become a hotbed of crime amid ethnic clashes that have claimed the lives of over 260 individuals since 2023.