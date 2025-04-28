Imphal: In a series of operations, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and civil police launched intelligence-based operations and averted potential tragedies by detecting approximately 28 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along the Manipur-Myanmar border.

Intelligence inputs indicate the presence of several anti-social activists on the border with Myanmar, the joint team conducted a series of operations at the vulnerable locations of T Minou, Yangoubung and T Bongmol villages in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar to the south, officials said.

During the operation at T Minou under the jurisdiction of the Moreh Sub-Dvision under the Moreh police station, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) defused six IED devices without causing any damage on Sunday.

The BDS also detected 22 IEDs weighing around 22 kilograms at Yangoubung and T Bongmol villages under the same district.

During the operations, the IEDs were destroyed in situ, though no arrests were made during the operations.

The official reported that the recovered remnant items were later handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.