GAIL (India) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 282 vacant positions.

Name of post : Jr. Engineer (Chemical)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Diploma in Engineering in Chemical/Petrochemical/ Chemical Technology/ Petrochemical Technology with minimum 55% marks for ST Candidates

Experience : 08 (Eight) years Post Qualification in line Experience

Name of post : Jr. Engineer (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical /Production/ Production & industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with

minimum 55% marks for ST Candidates

Experience : 08 (Eight) years post qualification in line experience

Name of post : Foreman (Electrical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma in Engineering in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 55% marks for ST Candidates.

Experience : Minimum 02 (Two) years post-qualification in line experience

Name of post : Foreman (Instrumentation)

No. of posts : 14

Qualification : Diploma in Engineering in Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Electrical & Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 55% marks for SC/ST

Candidates.

Experience : Minimum 02 (Two) years post-qualification in line experience

Name of post : Foreman (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with

minimum 55% marks for SC Candidates.

Experience : Minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification in line experience

Name of post : Foreman (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma in Engineering in Civil with minimum 60% marks for OBC(NCL) Candidates.

Experience : Minimum 02 (Two) years of post-qualification in line experience

Name of post : Jr. Superintendent (Official Language)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Bachelor Degree of minimum 03 years duration in Hindi Literature with minimum 55% marks and should have English as one

of the subjects in Graduation.

Experience : Minimum 03 (Three) years Post Qualification in line experience

Name of post : Jr. Superintendent (HR)

No. of posts : 20

Qualification : Bachelor Degree of minimum 03 years duration with minimum 55% marks and Diploma in Personnel Management/ Industrial

Relations with minimum 55% marks.

Experience : Minimum 02 (Two) years Post Qualification in line Experience

Name of post : Jr. Chemist

No. of posts : 8

Qualification : Master Degree (M.Sc.) in Chemistry of minimum 02 years duration with minimum 55% marks

Experience : Minimum 02 (Two) years Post qualification in line experience

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Laboratory)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Science (B.Sc.) (with Chemistry) of

minimum 3 years duration with minimum 50% marks for SC Candidates.

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year Post qualification in line experience

Name of post : Operator (Chemical)

No. of posts : 29

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Science (B. Sc.) with subjects of

Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics of minimum 3 years duration with

minimum 55% marks. OR B.Sc. (Hons.) in Chemistry of minimum 3 years duration with minimum 55% marks

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year post qualification in line experience

Name of post : Technician (Electrical)

No. of posts : 35

Qualification : Matric plus ITI Tradesmanship/ National Apprenticeship Certificate in Electrical/ wireman Trade.

Experience : Minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification in line experience

Name of post : Technician (Instrumentation)

No. of posts : 16

Qualification : Matric plus ITI Tradesmanship/ National Apprenticeship

Certificate in Instrumentation Trade

Experience : Minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification in line experience

Name of post : Technician (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 38

Qualification : Matric plus ITI Tradesmanship/ National Apprenticeship

Certificate in fitter / diesel mechanic/ machinist/ turner trade

Experience : Minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification in line experience

Name of post : Technician (Telecom & Telemetry)

No. of posts : 14

Qualification : Matric plus ITI Tradesmanship/ National Apprenticeship Certificate in Electronics/ Telecommunication trade

Experience : Minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification in line experience

Name of post : Operator (Fire)

No. of posts : 23

Qualification : 10+2 or equivalent with minimum 06 months duration of Fireman’s Training course and Driving License for heavy vehicle/ Fire Tenders; Proficiency in operating the pump/ other firefighting equipment

Experience : Minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification in line experience

Name of post : Assistant (Store & Purchase)

No. of posts : 28

Qualification : Bachelor Degree of minimum 3 years duration with minimum 55% Marks

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year Post Qualification in line Experience

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 24

Qualification : Bachelor Degree of minimum 3 years duration in Commerce (B.Com) with minimum 55% marks.

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year Post Qualification in line Experience

Name of post : Marketing Assistant

No. of posts : 19

Qualification : Bachelor Degree of minimum 3 years duration in Business Administration (BBA/BBS/BBM) with minimum 55% marks.

Experience : Minimum 01 (One) year Post Qualification Experience

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://gailonline.com/ up to September 15, 2022 (up to 18.00 hrs)

Application Fees : At the time of submission of online application for the post, candidates belonging to General, EWS and OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 50/- (Rupees Fifty only) (excluding applicable Convenience Fee and Taxes). SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

