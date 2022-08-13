Applications are invited for various technical positions under Staff Selection Commission.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Ministries/Departments/Organizations in the Government of India

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts)

No. of posts : Vacancies will be determined in due course.

Essential Qualification & Experience : Degree / Diploma in the respective branch of Engineering from a recognized University/Institute

Or

Three years Diploma in the respective branch of Engineering from a recognized University/Institute plus two years work experience in relevant area

Age Limit : Up to 30 or 32 years. Upper age relaxation as per Government rules

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ssc.nic.in/ up to September 2, 2022

Application Fees : Fee payable is Rs 100/- (Rs one hundred only). Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with disabilities (PwD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

