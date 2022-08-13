Applications are invited for various technical positions under Staff Selection Commission.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Ministries/Departments/Organizations in the Government of India
Name of post : Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts)
No. of posts : Vacancies will be determined in due course.
Also Read: Assam Career : Pollution Control Board Assam Recruitment 2022
Essential Qualification & Experience : Degree / Diploma in the respective branch of Engineering from a recognized University/Institute
Or
Three years Diploma in the respective branch of Engineering from a recognized University/Institute plus two years work experience in relevant area
Age Limit : Up to 30 or 32 years. Upper age relaxation as per Government rules
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ssc.nic.in/ up to September 2, 2022
Application Fees : Fee payable is Rs 100/- (Rs one hundred only). Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with disabilities (PwD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Teacher vacancy in Sainik School Goalpara