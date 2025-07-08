Shillong: The Meghalaya State Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has directed the state police to submit a detailed report on the alleged custodial torture of a 19-year-old at the Sohra police station.

MHRC Chairperson Justice (Retd) T Vaiphei stated that the commission has taken cognisance of the incident and instructed the Superintendent of Police (SP), East Khasi Hills district, Vivek Syiem, to submit an action-taken report by July 31. The commission will decide on further action based on the contents of the report.

The alleged victim, Getwin Jyrwa, was reportedly assaulted in custody on July 3 after he was asked to report to the Sohra police station in connection with a drunken brawl that occurred on June 28.

According to Mildred Jyrwa, Getwin’s mother, she dropped her son off at the station around 9 am on July 3. When she returned later that afternoon, she found him seriously injured. He was first taken to Sohra Community Health Centre and later referred to Shillong Civil Hospital for treatment.

In her complaint to the MHRC, Mildred claimed that police personnel physically assaulted her son with batons and forced him to drink water from a toilet.

She questioned the treatment, stating that even if her son had committed a crime, police were still obligated to follow due process.

Following the complaint, the Meghalaya Police launched an internal inquiry led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pynursla, B Wanswet. SP Vivek Syiem assured that appropriate action would be taken against any personnel found guilty, once all facts are fully established.