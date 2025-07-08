Agartala: The Government of Tripura has approved a six-month extension of contractual re-employment for Pradeep Kumar Chakravarty, IAS (Retired), with effect from August 8, 2025.

This is the fourth extension granted to him since his retirement from regular service.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The extension comes in view of the continuing shortage of experienced senior-level officers in the state administration.

Chakravarty will continue to serve as Secretary to the Government of Tripura and will retain charge of the following departments: Education (Youth Affairs & Sports), Information & Cultural Affairs, and General Administration (Confidential & Cabinet). He will also continue as Secretary to the Chief Minister of Tripura until further orders.

The decision was formalised through a government notification issued on July 8, 2025, signed by Jai Datta, Under Secretary to the Government of Tripura. It is a continuation of the earlier Notification No. F.35(53)-GA(P&T)/90(P-I) dated May 13, 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!