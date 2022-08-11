Applications are invited for 4300 vacant positions in Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces.

Name of post : Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police

No. of posts : 340 [Male : 228, Female : 112]

Name of post : Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs

No. of posts : 3960

Educational Qualification : Educational Qualification for all posts is Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent

Additional Criteria : For the post of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police only- Male candidates must possess a valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) on the date fixed for Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests. However, the candidates who do not have a Valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) are eligible for all other posts in CAPFs

Remuneration :

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: The post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35,400-Rs.1,12,400/-) and is classified as Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial.

Sub-Inspector (Executive) – (Male/Female) in Delhi Police: The post

carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35,400-Rs.1,12,400/-) and is classified as Group ‘C’ by Delhi Police.

Age Limit (as on 01.01.2022): Age limit of the candidates should be from 20 to 25 years as on 01.01.2022 (i.e., candidates born not before 02.01.1997 and not later than 01.01.2002).

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications in online mode only at the official website of SSC Headquarters, i.e., https://ssc.nic.in . Last date and time for submission of online applications is August 30, 2022 (2300 hours).

Application Fees : Fee payable: Rs.100/- (Rupees One Hundred only). Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

