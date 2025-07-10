Guwahati: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her four-day visit to Shillong in Meghalaya on Thursday by inaugurating the city’s first modern shopping mall at Polo at 3 pm.

Developed under the Shillong Smart City Project, the new Polo Shopping Complex aims to elevate the city’s retail experience.

Badri Rai Company constructed the mall at a cost of Rs 85 crore, designing it with a total built-up area of 1.5 lakh square feet.

The six-storey mall features 90 retail outlets, mechanised parking, 12 escalators, five lifts, a food court, EV charging points, and office spaces on the fifth and sixth floors. The developers have also included a dedicated kids’ play area to cater to families.

Following the mall inauguration, Sitharaman will take part in a Project Monitoring Information System (PMIS) interaction event in Shillong.

On Friday, the Finance Minister will open the Northeast Conclave and lay the foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) campus at IIM Shillong. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma is scheduled to attend as the guest of honour.

During the day, she will also visit the Shillong Tech Park in Umsawli and inaugurate an exhibition highlighting the work of farmers and entrepreneurs at the LARITI International Centre.

Throughout her visit, Sitharaman will participate in multiple programmes and engage with various stakeholder groups. She plans to review development efforts and interact directly with beneficiaries from different sectors.

On Saturday, she will meet with industry leaders at the Courtyard Marriott. Later in the day, she will interact with women self-help groups, Lakhpati Didis, and farmer-producer organisations at Laitkynsew village. She will also meet beneficiaries of the Payment for Ecosystem Services Program at Siej village.

Her tour will conclude on Sunday with a public event in Sohbar village, one of India’s identified “vibrant villages.” Before departing, she will visit the Ramakrishna Mission School in Sohra.