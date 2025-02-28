Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in Shillong Smart City Meghalaya.

Shillong Smart City Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Chief Technical Officer (IT and Communication).

Name of post : Chief Technical Officer (IT and Communication)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master’s / Bachelor’s in Computer Science / Electronics / IT or equivalent

from a recognised and reputed university/ institute. Additional Certificate from Microsoft or Cisco regarding Computer Networking is an added advantage.

Experience : 20 years of experience.

Age Limit : 50-55 years

Job Roles :

Managing day-to day Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC)operations including but not limited to co-ordination, engagement with various stake holders, vendors, solution providers, technology partners, etc. Ensure smooth and successful taking over the ICCC project from the Implementing Agency / Master System Integrators with appropriate audits such as technical audits, compliance to conditions of contract audit, Cyber Security Audit and Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Test (VAPT) Audits. Ensure successful execution of ICT initiatives and provide technical leadership in managing ICCC operations of the smart city including long term sustainability. Organize and lead technical team in designing developing, and managing ICCC use cases solutions considering technology advancements including integrating various applications. To develop standard operating procedures, work manuals, …etc. for the ICCC operations for smooth and efficient operations of the ICCC. Continuously monitor Service levels of the ICT infrastructure and implementing improvement / risk management / best practices plans and managing service contracts; Responsible for data collection and aggregation of data and for drawing meaningful insights of it by applying various data analytics tools and techniques. Other duties as assigned

How to apply :

Candidates may send their Bio-data (with contact details) and passport size photo in the prescribed format to the following address- Chief Executive Officer, M/s Shillong Smart City Limited, House No. C/B -037, Top Floor, Centre Nongrim Hills, Near JJ Cables, East Khasi Hills District, Shillong, Meghalaya, PIN- 793003.

Applicants must also superscribe the name of the post on the envelope.

The last date for receipt of application form altogether in the prescribed format is 17th March, 2025 by 3:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here