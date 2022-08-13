Applications are invited for various legal positions in Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Legal Associate cum Counsel.

Name of post : Legal Associate cum Counsel

No. of posts : 4

Educational Qualification :

i) Bachelor’s Degree in law (3 years / 5 years) from a recognized Indian university with minimum 60% marks.

ii) Post Graduate degree in Law from a recognized Indian University shall be preferable

Experience :

i) The Officer should have minimum 3 – 5 years of experience in PSBs / FIs / NBFCs etc. in legal related work especially in legal recovery matters OR

ii) Practicing Advocate having experience of minimum 3-5 years in handling Bank/FI related legal matters viz. experience in DRT / SARFAESI etc OR

iii) Having combined experience in both the above categories.

Places of Posting : Ahmedabad / Delhi / Lucknow / Mumbai

Selection Procedure : Selection would be by way of shortlisting and Personal Interview to be held online on a suitable date (to be informed in due course) before the Selection Committee.

How to apply : Candidates can send duly filled in application (typed in English or Hindi), as per the format available on the Bank’s website with a recent passport size photograph pasted thereon and Curriculum Vitae, bearing full signature of the candidate across the same with date only through email at recruitment.sidbi@gmail.com / recruitment@sidbi.in on or before August 19, 2022. While forwarding the respective applications, the subject line shall clearly indicate the following details only, viz. “Application for the post of

<<Post Code>>, <<Name of the Post>> <<Candidate Name>>.”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

