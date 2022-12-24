Guwahati: The Central government will provide free foodgrains to about 81.35 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for one year from January 1, 2023, the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided.

The Centre will spend more than Rs 2 lakh crore in this period as food subsidy under NFSA and other welfare schemes, to remove the financial burden of the poor and the poorest of the poor, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution said while addressing media persons after the Cabinet meeting.

Also Read: Assam: Elephant found dead on Guwahati outskirts

He said 5 kg of food grains per person to Priority Households (PHH) beneficiaries and 35 kg per household to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries (poorest of the poor) will be provided free of cost for the next one year.

Goyal pointed out that the decision reflects the sensitivity of the Prime Minister towards the beneficiaries.

Also Read: Assam: Environmental group submits memorandum over forest destruction in Tinsukia

Goyal said that under NFSA, subsidized food grains were distributed at Rs 3 per kg for rice, Rs 2 per kg for wheat and Rs 1 per kg of coarse grains to beneficiaries. The cabinet has decided that the beneficiaries will now receive the food grains free of cost.