Kota: In a horrific incident, a 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by five people during a brawl in Rajasthan’s Kota.

The police informed that the incident took place on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Tabish, a resident of Amar Colony.

He was out for a walk in Sanjay Nagar locality where he had an argument with the five over some personal reasons.

Following the argument, the group thrashed and stabbed him before fleeing from the spot.

Tabish was recovered by the locals and although was taken to a hospital, he died on Tuesday morning.

The police have identified three of the five accused and are on the lookout for them.

They have been identified as Suhel, Tofiq and Sameer.