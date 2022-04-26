A local court in Barpeta district of Assam has rejected the bail plea of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani.

The Gujarat MLA has been remanded to five days police custody by a local court of the Barpeta district of Assam.

Jignesh Mevani was arrested by the Assam police in connection with a case related to alleged “assaulting police officials”.

Assam police on Monday evening had re-arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in another case, moments after he was granted bail in a case registered at Kokrajhar police station.

Police arrested Mevani in connection with a case registered at Barpeta police station after the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Kokrajhar district of Assam granted bail to him in a case over tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mevani, an Independent MLA in Gujarat, supported by the Congress, was first arrested from Palanpur town in Gujarat last week after an FIR under various sections of the IPC and IT Act was filed in Kokrajhar police station in Assam over his purported tweet against the prime minister.

Mevani was flown to Guwahati later from Gujarat and then taken to Kokrajhar by road.