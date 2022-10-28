Tikamgarh: Five men were arrested while a 16-year-old minor was detained for allegedly gangraping a 23-year-old minor in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh.

The police said that the incident took place at an under-construction building.

The woman had filed a complaint stating that the crime took place on Thursday night.

The police based on the complaint arrested five of the accused and detained the 16-year-old.

The accused reportedly took turns and raped her. The woman filed the complaint on Friday morning.

The accused were apprehended from different places in the district after a brief search.

Of the accused, one worked as a watchman at the site.

He had called the woman to the site promising her a job as a labourer.

The other accused were also labourers who raped her after she reached the locations.

They were all reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crime.

The police have slapped relevant sections against them.