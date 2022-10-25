Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Police has arrested five men on allegations of them being involved in the recent car explosion outside a temple in Coimbatore.

A person was charred to death in that particular explosion.

He was identified as Jameesha Mubin.

He died after a cylinder inside his car reportedly exploded near a temple in the Ukkadam area.

As per reports, the car had two cylinders inside it at the time of the incident.

However, following the incident, the police initiated an investigation suspecting a possible terror link to the incident.

On searching the deceased’s house, the police found huge quantities of explosives.

As per the reports, three friends of Mubin namely Nawaz Ismail, Firoz Ismail and Mohamed Riaz helped him to load the cylinders and low-intensity explosive materials into the car.

They allegedly helped him despite knowing about his “plans”.

The police further stated that another suspect identified as Mohamed Azharuddin was involved in the coordination.

One person identified as Thalka, a scrap dealer, had given an old Maruti car free of cost for the operation, the police said.

Mubin was questioned by National Investigative Agency (NIA) in 2019 for links with a man arrested in Kerala for alleged links with the suspected ringleader of the Colombo Easter Bomb Blasts.

The blast had claimed the lives of at least 250 people.