Coimbatore: A man was charred to death after a gas cylinder fitted to the car he was sitting in exploded at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Sunday.

The man is yet to be identified, the police said.

The incident occurred near the Kottai Easwaran Temple area.

Police personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent any unwanted incidents.

The matter is being investigated and security arrangements have been made as the area is said to be communally sensitive.

Senior officers are also investigating the matter and have visited the location.

The police are collecting evidence to track the exact cause of the explosion.

However, initial investigations have found the cause to be a gas leakage from the cylinder as the car had reportedly passed through a speed breaker at a high speed.