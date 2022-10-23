Guwahati: A day before Diwali, the Assam government has announced to increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) of the state government employees.

The enhanced rate in DA will be applicable with effect from July this year.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement on Sunday morning.

“Happy to announce 4 per cent additional Dearness Allowance for State Govt employees/All India Service Officers w.e.f. 1st July, 2022, payable with this month’s salary,” Sarma tweeted.

Hope this will add to the festive fervour. Also extending my good wishes for an auspicious and happy Deepawali! — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 23, 2022

He added that this will add more happiness to the festive flavour.

Chief Minister Sarma also extended wishes for the upcoming Diwali.

The decision by Assam CM follows after the Union Cabinet in September had approved Dearness Allowance for its employees by 4 percent.

Apart from this, the central government had hiked the dearness relief (DR) for pensioners with same percentage.

Earlier in March, the Assam government had hiked DA by 3 percent in addition to the 11 percent which was already provided to State Govt employees and pensioners.

Dearness Allowance is the cost-of-living adjustment allowance which the government pays to the employees of the public sector as well as the pensioners.