Applications are invited for 1901 vacant positions in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO).

Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A) under Defence Research & Development Organisation Technical Cadre (DRTC).

Name of post : Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B)

No. of posts : 1075

Discipline wise vacancies :

Agriculture : 10

Automobile Engineering : 15

Botany : 3

Chemical Engineering : 35

Chemistry : 58

Civil Engineering : 25

Computer Science : 167

Electrical & Electronics Engineering : 17

Electrical Engineering : 68

Electronics & Instrumentation : 31

Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering : 192

Instrumentation : 17

Library Science : 23

Mathematics : 13

Mechanical Engineering : 294

Metallurgy : 21

Medical Lab Technology (MLT) : 16

Photography : 8

Physics : 32

Printing Technology : 5

Psychology : 11

Textile : 5

Zoology : 9

Qualification :

Agriculture : B.Sc. degree in Agriculture/Agricultural Science from recognised University/ Institute

Automobile Engineering : Diploma in Automobile Engineering/Mechanical Engineering (Automobile) recognised by AICTE.

Botany : B.Sc. degree in Botany from recognised University/Institute (candidates of ZBC etc. may

also apply).

Chemical Engineering : Diploma in Chemical Engineering/Technology recognised by AICTE.

Chemistry : B.Sc. degree in Chemistry/Chemical Science from recognised University/ Institute (candidates of PCM/ZBC/PCB etc. may also apply).

Civil Engineering : Diploma in Civil Engineering recognised by AICTE

Computer Science : B.Sc. degree in Computer Science or Allied Subjects from recognised University / Institute Or Diploma in Computer Science / Engineering/Technology/ Information Technology recognised by AICTE (Courses by DOEACC/BCA/MCA are not eligible).

Electrical & Electronics Engineering : Diploma in Electrical & Electronics Engineering recognised by AICTE.

Electrical Engineering : Diploma in Electrical Engineering recognised by AICTE.

Electronics & Instrumentation : Diploma in Electronics & Instrumentation recognised by AICTE

Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering : B.Sc. degree in Electronics from recognised University/ Institute Or Diploma in Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering recognised by AICTE.

Instrumentation : B.Sc. degree in Instrumentation from recognised University/ Institute Or Diploma in Instrumentation or Instrumentation & Control Engineering recognised by AICTE.

Library Science : Degree in Science with minimum one year Diploma in Library Science from recognised University/Technical Board/ Institute.

Mathematics : B.Sc. degree in Mathematics from recognised University/Institute (candidates of PCM etc. may also apply).

Mechanical Engineering : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or Mechanical Engineering (Production/Automobile/ Refrigeration & Air Conditioning/Maintenance etc.) recognised by AICTE.

Metallurgy : Diploma in Metallurgical Engineering recognised by AICTE

Medical Lab Technology (MLT) : B.Sc degree in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) or 10+2 with Science subjects and minimum 02 year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology recognised by Central Government or State Government with 01 year relevant experience in a Medical Laboratory

Photography : B.Sc. degree in Photography from recognised University/ Institute Or Diploma in Photography recognised by AICTE (Applied courses and Bachelor in Fine Arts are not eligible)

Physics : B.Sc. degree in Physics from recognised University/Institute (candidates of PCM/PCB etc. may also apply)

Printing Technology : B.Sc. degree in Printing Technology from recognised University/Institute Or Diploma in Printing Technology/Engineering recognised by AICTE.

Psychology : B.Sc. degree in Psychology from recognised University/Institute

Textile : B.Sc. degree in Textile/Textile Chemistry from recognised University/Institute Or Diploma in Textile Chemistry or Textile Engineering/ Technology recognised by AICTE

Zoology : B.Sc. degree in Zoology from recognised University/Institute (candidates of ZBC etc. may also apply).

Pay Scale : Pay matrix Level-6 (5 35400-112400) as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix and other benefits/ allowances as per extant Govt. of India rules.

Age Limit As On Crucial Date Of Eligibility: Candidate must be between 18 and 28 Years of age (Relaxable for SC/ST/OBC- NCL/ESM/PwBD/Widows/Divorced Women/Women judicially separated from their husbands who are not remarried, Departmental Candidates with three years continuous service in Central Government, Disabled Defence Services Personnel, Persons Domiciled in J&K State during the period from 01-01-1980 to 31-12-1989 as per extant Govt. of India rules)

Name of post : Technician-A (Tech-A)

No. of posts : 826

Discipline wise vacancies :

Automobile : 5

Book Binder : 20

Carpenter : 12

CNC Operator : 9

COPA : 139

Draughtsman (Mechanical) : 35

DTP Operator : 8

Electrician : 106

Electronics : 113

Fitter : 127

Grinder : 7

Machinist : 89

Mechanic (Diesel) : 4

Mill Wright Mechanic : 8

Motor Mechanic : 13

Painter : 3

Photographer : 11

Refrigeration & Air Conditioning : 8

Sheet Metal Worker : 14

Turner : 45

Welder : 50

Qualification :

Automobile : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Automobile Trade.

Book Binder : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Book Binder or Offset Machine Operator cum Book Binder Trade.

Carpenter : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Carpenter Trade.

CNC Operator : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in CNC Operator Trade.

COPA : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA) Trade

Draughtsman (Mechanical) : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Draughtsman (Mechanical) Trade

DTP Operator : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Desktop Publishing Operator Trade.

Electrician : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Electrician/ Wireman/ Electrical Fitter Trade.

Electronics : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Electronics/Electronic Mechanic /Radio & TV. Mechanic/Radar Mechanic/IT & Electronic System Maintenance/ Maintenance of Industrial Electronics Trade.

Fitter : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Fitter/Bench Fitter Trade.

Grinder : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Grinder/Machinist Grinder Trade.

Machinist : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Machinist Trade.

Mechanic (Diesel) : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Mechanic (Diesel) Trade.

Mill Wright Mechanic : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Mill Wright Mechanic Trade.

Motor Mechanic : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Motor Mechanic Trade.

Painter : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Painter Trade.

Photographer : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Photographer/Digital Photographer Trade.

Refrigeration & Air Conditioning : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Refrigeration & AC Mechanic/Technician Trade.

Sheet Metal Worker : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Sheet Metal Worker Trade.

Turner : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Turner Trade.

Welder : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Welder Trade.

Pay Scale : Pay matrix Level-2 (5 19900-63200) as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix and other benefits/ allowances as per extant Govt. of India rules.

Age Limit As On Crucial Date Of Eligibility: Candidate must be between 18 and 28 Years of age (Relaxable for SC/ST/OBC- NCL/ESM/PwBD/Widows/Divorced Women/Women judicially separated from their husbands who are not remarried, Departmental Candidates with three years continuous service in Central Government, Disabled Defence Services Personnel, Persons Domiciled in J&K State during the period from 01-01-1980 to 31-12-1989 as per extant Govt. of India rules)

How to apply : Candidates must apply online through the link DRDO Recruitment [CEPTAM Notice Board] available on DRDO website (https://www.drdo.gov.in ). The online application portal will be opened on 03rd Sep 2022 (1000 Hrs) and closed on 23rd Sep 2022 (1700 Hrs).

Application Fees : Non-refundable/Non- transferable application fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred only) is to be paid by the candidate. All women and SC/ST/PwBD/ESM candidates are

exempted from payment of application fee

Detailed Advertisement :Click Here

