Applications are invited for 1901 vacant positions in Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO).
Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A) under Defence Research & Development Organisation Technical Cadre (DRTC).
Name of post : Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B)
No. of posts : 1075
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Agriculture : 10
- Automobile Engineering : 15
- Botany : 3
- Chemical Engineering : 35
- Chemistry : 58
- Civil Engineering : 25
- Computer Science : 167
- Electrical & Electronics Engineering : 17
- Electrical Engineering : 68
- Electronics & Instrumentation : 31
- Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering : 192
- Instrumentation : 17
- Library Science : 23
- Mathematics : 13
- Mechanical Engineering : 294
- Metallurgy : 21
- Medical Lab Technology (MLT) : 16
- Photography : 8
- Physics : 32
- Printing Technology : 5
- Psychology : 11
- Textile : 5
- Zoology : 9
Qualification :
Agriculture : B.Sc. degree in Agriculture/Agricultural Science from recognised University/ Institute
Automobile Engineering : Diploma in Automobile Engineering/Mechanical Engineering (Automobile) recognised by AICTE.
Botany : B.Sc. degree in Botany from recognised University/Institute (candidates of ZBC etc. may
also apply).
Chemical Engineering : Diploma in Chemical Engineering/Technology recognised by AICTE.
Chemistry : B.Sc. degree in Chemistry/Chemical Science from recognised University/ Institute (candidates of PCM/ZBC/PCB etc. may also apply).
Civil Engineering : Diploma in Civil Engineering recognised by AICTE
Computer Science : B.Sc. degree in Computer Science or Allied Subjects from recognised University / Institute Or Diploma in Computer Science / Engineering/Technology/ Information Technology recognised by AICTE (Courses by DOEACC/BCA/MCA are not eligible).
Electrical & Electronics Engineering : Diploma in Electrical & Electronics Engineering recognised by AICTE.
Electrical Engineering : Diploma in Electrical Engineering recognised by AICTE.
Electronics & Instrumentation : Diploma in Electronics & Instrumentation recognised by AICTE
Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering : B.Sc. degree in Electronics from recognised University/ Institute Or Diploma in Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering recognised by AICTE.
Instrumentation : B.Sc. degree in Instrumentation from recognised University/ Institute Or Diploma in Instrumentation or Instrumentation & Control Engineering recognised by AICTE.
Library Science : Degree in Science with minimum one year Diploma in Library Science from recognised University/Technical Board/ Institute.
Mathematics : B.Sc. degree in Mathematics from recognised University/Institute (candidates of PCM etc. may also apply).
Mechanical Engineering : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or Mechanical Engineering (Production/Automobile/ Refrigeration & Air Conditioning/Maintenance etc.) recognised by AICTE.
Metallurgy : Diploma in Metallurgical Engineering recognised by AICTE
Medical Lab Technology (MLT) : B.Sc degree in Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) or 10+2 with Science subjects and minimum 02 year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology recognised by Central Government or State Government with 01 year relevant experience in a Medical Laboratory
Photography : B.Sc. degree in Photography from recognised University/ Institute Or Diploma in Photography recognised by AICTE (Applied courses and Bachelor in Fine Arts are not eligible)
Physics : B.Sc. degree in Physics from recognised University/Institute (candidates of PCM/PCB etc. may also apply)
Printing Technology : B.Sc. degree in Printing Technology from recognised University/Institute Or Diploma in Printing Technology/Engineering recognised by AICTE.
Psychology : B.Sc. degree in Psychology from recognised University/Institute
Textile : B.Sc. degree in Textile/Textile Chemistry from recognised University/Institute Or Diploma in Textile Chemistry or Textile Engineering/ Technology recognised by AICTE
Zoology : B.Sc. degree in Zoology from recognised University/Institute (candidates of ZBC etc. may also apply).
Pay Scale : Pay matrix Level-6 (5 35400-112400) as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix and other benefits/ allowances as per extant Govt. of India rules.
Age Limit As On Crucial Date Of Eligibility: Candidate must be between 18 and 28 Years of age (Relaxable for SC/ST/OBC- NCL/ESM/PwBD/Widows/Divorced Women/Women judicially separated from their husbands who are not remarried, Departmental Candidates with three years continuous service in Central Government, Disabled Defence Services Personnel, Persons Domiciled in J&K State during the period from 01-01-1980 to 31-12-1989 as per extant Govt. of India rules)
Name of post : Technician-A (Tech-A)
No. of posts : 826
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Automobile : 5
- Book Binder : 20
- Carpenter : 12
- CNC Operator : 9
- COPA : 139
- Draughtsman (Mechanical) : 35
- DTP Operator : 8
- Electrician : 106
- Electronics : 113
- Fitter : 127
- Grinder : 7
- Machinist : 89
- Mechanic (Diesel) : 4
- Mill Wright Mechanic : 8
- Motor Mechanic : 13
- Painter : 3
- Photographer : 11
- Refrigeration & Air Conditioning : 8
- Sheet Metal Worker : 14
- Turner : 45
- Welder : 50
Qualification :
Automobile : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Automobile Trade.
Book Binder : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Book Binder or Offset Machine Operator cum Book Binder Trade.
Carpenter : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Carpenter Trade.
CNC Operator : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in CNC Operator Trade.
COPA : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA) Trade
Draughtsman (Mechanical) : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Draughtsman (Mechanical) Trade
DTP Operator : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Desktop Publishing Operator Trade.
Electrician : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Electrician/ Wireman/ Electrical Fitter Trade.
Electronics : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Electronics/Electronic Mechanic /Radio & TV. Mechanic/Radar Mechanic/IT & Electronic System Maintenance/ Maintenance of Industrial Electronics Trade.
Fitter : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Fitter/Bench Fitter Trade.
Grinder : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Grinder/Machinist Grinder Trade.
Machinist : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Machinist Trade.
Mechanic (Diesel) : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Mechanic (Diesel) Trade.
Mill Wright Mechanic : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Mill Wright Mechanic Trade.
Motor Mechanic : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Motor Mechanic Trade.
Painter : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Painter Trade.
Photographer : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Photographer/Digital Photographer Trade.
Refrigeration & Air Conditioning : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Refrigeration & AC Mechanic/Technician Trade.
Sheet Metal Worker : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Sheet Metal Worker Trade.
Turner : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Turner Trade.
Welder : (i) Xth Class Or equivalent and (ii) Certificate from ITI in Welder Trade.
Pay Scale : Pay matrix Level-2 (5 19900-63200) as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix and other benefits/ allowances as per extant Govt. of India rules.
Age Limit As On Crucial Date Of Eligibility: Candidate must be between 18 and 28 Years of age (Relaxable for SC/ST/OBC- NCL/ESM/PwBD/Widows/Divorced Women/Women judicially separated from their husbands who are not remarried, Departmental Candidates with three years continuous service in Central Government, Disabled Defence Services Personnel, Persons Domiciled in J&K State during the period from 01-01-1980 to 31-12-1989 as per extant Govt. of India rules)
How to apply : Candidates must apply online through the link DRDO Recruitment [CEPTAM Notice Board] available on DRDO website (https://www.drdo.gov.in ). The online application portal will be opened on 03rd Sep 2022 (1000 Hrs) and closed on 23rd Sep 2022 (1700 Hrs).
Application Fees : Non-refundable/Non- transferable application fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred only) is to be paid by the candidate. All women and SC/ST/PwBD/ESM candidates are
exempted from payment of application fee
Detailed Advertisement :Click Here
