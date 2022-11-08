Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Central University of Rajasthan (CURAJ).

Central University of Rajasthan (CURAJ) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professor , Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various Academic Departments, Internal Audit Officer and Gym Trainer.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 15

Pay : Pay Level-14, [Rs. 144200-218200]

Eligibility Criteria : As prescribed by UGC / University Regulations (Please go through the detailed advertisement, the link of which is given below).

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 12

Pay : Pay Level-13A, [Rs. 131400-217100]; Consolidated Rs. 50000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria : As prescribed by UGC / University Regulations (Please go through the detailed advertisement, the link of which is given below).

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 18

Pay : Pay Level-10, [Rs. 57700-182400]

Eligibility Criteria : As prescribed by UGC / University Regulations (Please go through the detailed advertisement, the link of which is given below).

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Private Secretary vacancy in Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission

Name of post : Internal Audit Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Pay Level-12, [Rs. 78800-209200]

Eligibility Criteria : Officers belonging to Audit and Accounts Services or other similar organized Services in Central/State Governments, Universities and other Autonomous Organization: Holding analogous posts on regular basis OR With three years regular service in level 11 or PB-3 (Rs. 15600-39100) + GP of Rs. 6600/-. (as per 6 CPC) OR With five years regular service in level 10 or PB-3 (Rs. 15600-39100) + GP of Rs. 5400/-. (as per 6 CPC)

Also read : AIIMS Gorakhpur Recruitment 2022 : Apply for 92 Faculty vacancies

Name of post : Gym Trainer (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Consolidated Rs. 35000/- per month.

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Graduate from any recognised Indian University.

2. B.P.Ed/D.P.Ed from any recognised Indian University.

3. 5 Years’ Experience as a Gym Trainer in any recognized Institute/ Organization

How to apply : Candidates will be required to send the Hardcopy of application form with all enclosures and proof of payment of prescribed application fee in an envelope, duly superscribed “Application for the post of (Name of post), Name of Department …………………………..” to the following address: Registrar (Attn.: Recruitment Cell), Central University of Rajasthan, NH-8, Bandarsindri, Kishangarh, District – Ajmer, 305817 (Rajasthan)

The last date of submission of online application form is 03/12/2022 upto 17:00 hrs

Also read : Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Project Manager & Content Writer vacancies

Application Fees : Rs. 1500 (for UR/EWS/OBC category), No fees for SC/ST/PWD category and contractual posts of Assistant Professor, Deptt. of Linguistics and Gym Trainer.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here