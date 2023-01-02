CSIR Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 34 vacancies

Applications are invited for 34 vacant technical positions in Council of Scientific & Industrial Research [CSIR].

Council of Scientific & Industrial Research [CSIR] is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Technical Assistant on direct recruitment basis.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 34

Pay : Pay Matrix Level- 6 Rs.35400-112400/-

Qualification :

Diploma in relevant disciplines of at least 03 years full time duration, with minimum 60% marks and experience of 02 years in the relevant area/ field.

OR

Diploma in relevant disciplines of at least 02 years full time duration in case of lateral admission in diploma course, with minimum 60% marks and experience of 02 years in the relevant area/ field.

OR

B.Sc. or equivalent in relevant disciplines with minimum 60% marks and one year experience in relevant discipline from a recognized Institute/ Organization.

Upper Age Limit : 28 years

Selection Procedure : The candidates as recommended by the Screening Committee will be invited for Trade Test. Those who qualify in the Trade Test will be invited for a competitive written examination. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the performance of the candidate in the competitive written examination

How to apply : Eligible candidates are required to apply ONLINE by accessing the website https://www.csir.res.in/career-opportunities/recruitment or accessing the link “Technical Assistant” available on CSIR Website https://recruitment.csir.res.in

Last Date for Submission of Online application: 17 January, 2023 at 05:00pm

Application Fees : Candidates are required to pay application fee of Rs.500/- as per ‘fee payment Procedure’ available on the website. No fee is payable for SC/ST/PwBD/Women/CSIR Employees/Ex-Servicemen candidates. Last date for Fee Submission Online: 17 January, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

