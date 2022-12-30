AIIMS Jhajjar Recruitment 2022 Apply online for 20 vacancies

Applications are invited for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jhajjar, Haryana.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jhajjar, Haryana is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of MTS, Data Entry Operator and Medical Lab Technologist.

Name of post : MTS

No. of posts : 10

Salary : Rs. 16,614/- per month

Essential Qualification : Matriculation from a recognized Board/Institution.

Experience: Preference will be given to the experienced candidates. Fresher can also be considered.

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 6

Salary : Rs. 20,202/- per month

Essential Qualification :

1) 12th passed

2) English Typing Speed of more than 35 words per minutes on Computer.

3) Good knowledge of Computer, internet and email.

Name of post : Medical Lab Technologist

No. of posts : 4

Salary : Rs. 21,970/- per month

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Laboratory Technologists / Medical Laboratory Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology / Biotechnology) from a Govt. recognized

university / institution

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.in. Last date for submission of application forms is 11th January 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

