CRPF Recruitment 2022 Apply for 40 vacancies

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 40 vacant posts of Specialist Medical Officers in CRPF Hospitals on Contractual Basis.

Name of post : Specialist Medical Officers

No. of posts : 40

Specialization wise vacancies :

Radiology : 9

Anaesthesia : 5

Medicine : 5

Obs & Gynae : 7

Surgeon : 8

Eye : 6

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in concerned specialty. One and Half years experience after obtaining PG Degree. Two and half years experience after obtaining PG Diploma.

Remuneration : Rs. 85,000/- for Specialists MOs

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above positions will be held on January 23, 2023 from 9 AM onwards across different locations in India ( Please go through the detailed advertisement, link of which is given below)

How to apply : Candidates should bring original & photocopies of all relevant documents (Degree, Age Proof & Experience Certificate etc.), application in plain paper superscripting the name of post applied for & five passport size recent photographs while appearing for the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

