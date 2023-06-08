Guwahati: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur addressing the allegations of sexual harassment against the outgoing chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, announced that a chargesheet in the case will be filed by June 15, assuring a swift investigation into the matter.

During the press conference, Minister Thakur also mentioned that a marathon meeting had taken place between himself and the protesting wrestlers, where he assured them that the elections to the Wrestling Federation of India will be held by June 30.

In response to the wrestlers’ demands, the government has accepted every demand put forth by the athletes.

One of the key demands made by the wrestlers was the establishment of an internal complaints committee within the Wrestling Federation of India, headed by a woman. Minister Thakur confirmed that this demand has been agreed upon by consensus.

Additionally, the wrestlers requested the withdrawal of cases against various academies and sportspersons, as well as the exclusion of Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and his associates from the election process. Minister Thakur stated that all of these issues have been addressed and agreed upon during the meeting.

Regarding the demand for Singh’s arrest, Minister Thakur stated that the investigation into the case will be completed, and a chargesheet will be filed by June 15. This ensures that the legal proceedings will be initiated in a timely manner.