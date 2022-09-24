Noida: The police in Noida have arrested a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) inspector who had allegedly threatened to kill his senior colleague, a deputy commissioner-rank officer over WhatsApp messages.

The accused officer had also sent “inappropriate and abusive” messages.

While the lady officer had lodged a complaint on September 20, the accused was on the run and the police arrested him on Friday based on specific inputs.

The CGST deputy commissioner lives in Sector 121 of the city and she accused the inspector of sending her “inappropriate, abusive messages on WhatsApp”.

She also accused the officer of threatening to kill her.

Based on the complaint, a search was initiated and he as arrested.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 504 (provocation to breach peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509(b) (sexual harassment by electronic mode), the police said.