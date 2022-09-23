Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday distributed appointment letters to 11,236 youths in 24 depts of the state at a function held at Khanapara in Guwahati.

Of all the appointment letters distributed, 5,335 posts are in the Home Department, 27 in the Higher Education and Technical Education Department, 3,811 in the School Education Department, 277 in the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, 299 in the Health and Family Welfare Department including Medical Education 304 in PWD, 137 in Irrigation, 33 in Environment and Forests, 24 in Skills, Employment and Entrepreneurship, 27 in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, 13 in Sports and Youth Welfare, 11 in Transformation and Development department.

Sarma also distributed appointment letters for six posts each in Tourism and Handloom and Textile Department, four posts each in the Women and Child Development Department, Public Health Engineering Department and IT Department, and three posts each in Transport Department, Water Resources Department and Fisheries Department and two posts in Cooperation Department, one each in Home and Urban Affairs Department, Industry and Public Enterprises Department and Information and Public Relations Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said the State government has already recruited about 27,000 youths in a very fair and transparent manner during the last 18 months of its tenure.

After giving 4,779 regular appointments in the first year of its tenure, the government distributed appointment letters for 22,958 posts in 11 departments on May 14 in the second year of its tenure.

He said the recruitment process for about 26,000 posts of third and fourth grades has already started and the State government has decided to form a new forest force and the recruitment process for the purpose has already begun.

He also said that advertisements for recruitment of 10,000 posts in various departments will be published soon as he urged upon the youth to start necessary preparations for recruitment in these posts.

He also said that the State government has initiated plans to provide self-employment opportunities to two lakh youth of Assam and the government will soon inform the public about the steps to be taken in this regard.

The Chief Minister claimed the recruitment process for about 26,000 posts in Class III and Class IV already has been transparent.