GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, gave away compensation to the flood-affected families in Tezpur.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gave away cheques worth Rs 1 lakh to each of the beneficiary families whose dwelling houses were completely damaged by the floods in 2022.

There are 308 families across Assam that will be eligible and entitled to this government assistance, as the chief minister gave away cheques to some of the 44 families in Sonitpur district to start off the process of the government assistance for the year.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, also ceremonially launched the disbursal of Rs 25 thousand to each selected beneficiary under Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension Scheme at a function held at Collegiate Playground in Tezpur.

Speaking on the occasion, the Assam CM said that state government has been relentlessly working for the socio-economic development of the women of the state.

Stating about the Orunodoi scheme under which the beneficiary would be getting Rs 1250 every month, the Assam chief minister said that another six lakh beneficiaries would be added to the scheme.

He also said that under National Food Security scheme, another 10 lakh families would be given ration card.

He said that the family having ration card in the state would be given another card by the state government to enable them to enjoy free medical treatment to the tune of Rs 5 lakh.

Speaking on the appointment procedure of the candidates in government jobs, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that as a result of the stringency and transparency adopted by the government, many deserving meritorious candidates are getting government jobs these days.

He also said that in the coming 6-7 months, his government would appointment one lakh more youth to government jobs.