GUWAHATI: The Assam government has taken action against ‘whistle-blower’ Victor Das, who recently alleged a ‘scam’ in the state’s direct recruitment exams.

The education department in Assam has suspended Victor Das from service.

Victor Das, reportedly, was serving as a TET teacher at a school in Assam.

Besides, Victor Das also owns a coaching institute in Guwahati, Assam.

Victor Das was arrested by the Assam police on September 9 on charges of allegedly spreading rumours about a ‘scam’ in the recruitment process to fill up over 26,000 vacant posts in different departments.

Victor Das had claimed a section of people were demanding Rs 3-8 lakh for the posts.

He had also alleged that some former MLAs were also involved in the ‘scam’.

Victor Das was arrested by the Assam police and was booked under sections 120B, 153, 153A, 384 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He has been accused of “spreading rumours and indulging in a conspiracy to foment discord between various sections of society over selection to government posts.”

However, the Gauhati high court in Assam, on September 16, granted Victor Das an interim bail till September 29.

Meanwhile, Assam director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has sought answers from the Guwahati police over the controversial arrest of Victor Das.

Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has informed that he has written to the Guwahati police seeking answers on the matter.

“I have written to the Guwahati police regarding the arrest of Victor Das. I am awaiting for the response,” the Assam DGP said on Sunday.