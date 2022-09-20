Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Maoist rebel from West Bengal’s Mahispata for his alleged involvement in the CPI (Maoist) case in South Assam’s Cachar district.

The alleged Maoist leader, identified as Samrat Chakraborty alias Amit alias Argha was nabbed on Monday from the Kalyani Expressway in West Bengal.

The case relates to the arrest of veteran Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias Jyotish alias Kabir alias Kanchan Da of West Bengal, a Central Committee Member and an ideologue and strategist of CPI (Maoist).

On September 2, the NIA filed the charge sheet against six arrested Maoists before the special NIA Court in Guwahati.

The Guwahati wing of the central probe agency revealed Samrat was the link man between the Maoist leadership and arrested Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee.

“He was a linkman in clandestine communication between the top hierarchy of the organisation and Arun Bhattacharjee, who was operating from his hideout in Assam,” the NIA said.

Samrat also visited Assam’s Cachar to assist Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee in establishing activities for the banned outfit.