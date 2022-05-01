New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had recently carried out raids at two locations in Assam’s Kamrup district in connection with the Maoist terror case, the agency said on Sunday.

The case pertains to the arrest of Maoist strategist Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias Kanchan Da.

70-year-old Arun Kr Bhattacharjee, who is the central committee member of CPI (Maoist) and a stagiest, was arrested along with his associate Akash Orang alias Kajal, from Patimara Tea Garden under Udarband PS from Cachar district on March 7.

“The accused, along with their other associates, were involved in spreading the network of CPI (Maoist) in Assam and North-East region,” the official said.



The case was initially registered at Crime Branch Police Station, Guwahati, and later, the probe was taken over by the NIA on March 16.

During searches, incriminating documents were seized. Further investigation into the matter is underway.