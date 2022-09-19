Guwahati: Days before the start of the withdrawal of the monsoon, the Northeast region is likely to witness heavy rains during the next four days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this week’s rains are brought fresh by a low-pressure system near Odisha’s coast over the Bay of Bengal and its interaction with the prevailing monsoon trough.

Under their influence, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning has been forecast over Assam and Meghalaya from Monday to Friday (September 19-23), Arunachal Pradesh from Tuesday to Friday (September 20-23), and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Monday and Tuesday (September 19 and 20).

During this forecast period, heavy showers (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) may also lash these states in localised areas, Weather Channel reported.

As a precaution, the IMD has placed Assam and Meghalaya on a yellow watch (meaning ‘be updated on the hazardous weather’) till Friday (September 23), Arunachal Pradesh from Tuesday to Friday (September 20-23), while the N.M.M.T. will be on the alert from Tuesday and Wednesday (September 20-21).

Despite starting September on a rainy note and maintaining some semblance of wet conditions throughout this month, all northeastern states have retained a rain-deficit report card for the entire season.

The combined Assam and Meghalaya states and the N.M.M.T. states have received way less than 200 mm rainfall this month, representing over a 20% shortfall.

Arunachal Pradesh has fared slightly better, gathering 210 mm — a shortfall of only 8%.

The seasonal stats are somewhat different. Assam and Meghalaya accumulated a 7% rainfall deficit with 1536 mm rainfall since June 1, while Arunachal Pradesh racked up 1310 mm (16% deficit).