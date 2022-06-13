Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted continuation of heavy rainfall activity over Northeast till June 17.

The IMD has sounded a red alert for Assam and Meghalaya.

Several places in Assam and Meghalaya are already receiving extremely heavy rainfall, above 100 mm, 250 mm or even 300 mm over 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday.

Apart from the red alert for Assam and Meghalaya for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Arunachal Pradesh till June 17.

“Moisture incursion is very likely to continue due to strong lower level southerly/southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India during June 13 to 17,” IMD’s senior scientist Sanjay O’Neill Shaw said in Guwahati.

Under its influence, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to continue over Northeast till June 17.

Chief amounts of rainfall recorded during last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday include Dhubri 140 mm, Dudhnoi Kvk (AWS) 120 mm, Shella 340 mm, Sohra (RKM) 330 mm, Mawkyrwat (ARG) 330 mm, Sohra 290 mm, Williamnagar 220 mm, Jowai (AWS) 150 mm, Khliehriat 130 mm, and Tikrikilla 100 mm.