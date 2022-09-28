Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Central Bank of India.

Central Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Officers in various streams.

Name of post : Officer

No. of posts : 110

Stream wise vacancies :

IT : 1

Economist : 1

Data Scientist : 1

Risk Manager : 3

IT SOC Analyst : 1

IT Security Analyst : 1

Technical Officer(Credit) : 15

Credit Officer : 6

Data Engineer : 9

IT : 11

Risk Manager : 18

Law Officer : 5

IT : 21

Security : 2

Financial Analyst : 8

Credit Officers : 2

Economist : 2

Security : 3

Qualification & Experience :

IT :

a. Full-time Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering disciplines in

Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication OR Master’s in Computer Application from a University/ Institute recognized by Government of India or its Regulatory bodies OR

b. Full time Master’s or Bachelor’s degree in Data Analytics/AI & ML/ Digital/ Internet Technologies from a reputed/recognised university/Institute

Minimum 10-12 years’ post qualification experience in a similar role in designing and launching digital products/platforms in BSFI Sector or Fintech companies

Economist : PhD in any one of the following subjects-a) Economics, b) Banking

, c) Commerce, d) Economic Policy, e) Public Policy

Minimum 5 years work experience in any scheduled Commercial Bank or

any other PSUs

Data Scientist : Post Graduate Degree in Statistics/Econometrics/Mathematics /Finance/ Economics/Computer Science or B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science/ IT from Indian University/Institute recognized by Govt. Bodies / AICTE. Minimum 8-10 Years of relevant post qualification experience in the area of Data Analytics/Data Science/Data Statistics/Data Mining in commercial Bank /financial companies/financial services organizations/IT services companies with financial domain.

Minimum 8-10 Years of relevant post qualification experience in the area of Data Analytics/Data Science/Data Statistics/Data Mining in commercial Bank/financial companies/financial services organizations/IT services companies with financial domain

Risk Manager : B.Sc Statistics from AICTE/UGC approved University / College with aggregate of 55% marks

OR

MBA in Finance or Banking or PGDBM in Banking/ or Finance or its equivalent from AICTE/UGC approved University/College with aggregate of 55% marks

OR

Advanced Degree in Analytical field (MSc in Statistics/Applied Maths/ Operation Research or Data Science field)

Minimum 2 years post qualification experience in Risk Management /Credit /Treasury/ALM

IT SOC Analyst : Engineering Graduate in Computer Science / IT / ECE or MCA / M.Sc. (IT) / M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University / Institute.

Minimum 6 years’ of post basic qualification experience in IT out of which minimum 3 years in SOC operations like Event Analysis, Rule creation, automation, Asset Integration, Incident management, Monitoring and compliance.

IT Security Analyst : Engineering Graduate in Computer Science / IT / ECE or MCA / M.Sc. (IT) / M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University / Institute. Minimum 6 years’ of post basic qualification experience in IT, out of

which minimum 3 years in Ethical Hacking / Red Teaming / Threat Hunting / VAPT / Application Security / Digital Forensic Analysis

Technical Officer(Credit) : Degree in Engineering in Civil/ Mechanical/ Production/ Metallurgy/Textile/Chemical.

3 Years’ post qualification experience in TEV study/Project appraisal with Banks/FIs.

Credit Officer : CA / CFA / ACMA/, OR MBA(Finance), MBA finance should

be from recognized college / institute completed full time regular course

CA/CFA/ ACMA – 3 years & above (Post Qualification Experience) of PSBs, FIs, Credit Rating Agencies & NBFCs (AUM Rs.10000 crore) in Corporate Credit Appraisal / Assessment.

For MBA(Finance) – 4 years & above (Post Qualification Experience) of PSBs, FIs, Credit Rating Agencies & NBFCs (AUM Rs.10000 crore) in Corporate Credit Appraisal / Assessment

Data Engineer : Post Graduate Degree (or equivalent Diploma) in Statistics/ Econometrics/ Mathematics/Finance/Economics/Computer Science

OR

B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science/IT from Indian University/Institute recognized by Govt. Bodies/AICTE.

IT : Engineering Graduate in Computer Science / IT / ECE or MCA / M.Sc. (IT) / M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University / Institute.

Should have Six years of post qualification hands-on experience.

Risk Manager : B.Sc Statistics from AICTE/UGC approved University/College with aggregate of 55% marks

OR

MBA in Finance or Banking or PGDBM in Banking/ or Finance or its equivalent from AICTE/UGC approved University/College with aggregate of 55% marks

OR

Advanced Degree in Analytical field (MSc in Statistics/Applied Maths/ Operation Research or Data Science field)

Minimum 1 year of post qualification experience in Risk Management/ Credit/ Treasury/ ALM/ General Banking

Law Officer : A Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB)

Enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council and 3 years’ experience of practice at Bar or Judicial service and/or 2 years as a Law Officer in the Legal Deptt. of a Schedule Commercial Bank or the Central/State Government or of a Public Sector Undertaking and candidates should produce a certificate of having the requisite post qualification work experience from the Court/Bar council /organization

IT : Engineering Degree in Computer Science/Computer Applications/ Information Technology/Electronics/ Electronics and telecommunications /Electronics and Communications /Electronics and Instrumentation

OR

Post graduate degree in Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication /

Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Applications from a University/Institution/Board recognized by Government of India /approved by Government registered body.

OR

Graduate having passed DOEACC “B” level

Security : Should be a Graduate.

Ex-Commissioned Officers of the Rank of Captain or above from Indian Army with minimum 5 years’ service or equivalent rank from Air Force, Navy and Para Military Forces

Financial Analyst : A pass in final examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)/ Institute of Cost and Works Accounts of India (ICWAI) or MBA with specialization in Finance from a reputed institute.

For CA/ICWA Candidates – NIL

For Candidates with MBA (Finance) – 3 years experience as an officer in

a Public Sector Bank/ Undertaking in the reputed field.

Credit Officers : Graduate with Full time MBA (Banking & Finance) / full time PGDBM (Banking & Finance) with aggregate of 60% Marks from AICTE / UGC approved University/ College. Or A pass in final examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Economist : A minimum of 2nd class post graduate degree in Economics / Econometrics / Rural Economics

Post qualification experience of minimum 3 years in data collection, economic analysis or research.

Security : Should be a Graduate.

Ex-Junior Commissioned Officers with minimum 5 years’ service as JCO in Indian Army or equivalent rank from Air Force, Navy and Para Military Forces

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/ from September 28, 2022 to October 17, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here