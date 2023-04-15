NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that if the BJP has given orders to arrest him then the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cannot disobey them.

Kejriwal has been called for questioning by the CBI on Sunday in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

Coming down heavily on the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Delhi Chief Minister alleged that both the central investigating agencies have filed false affidavits in the excise policy case in court.

He also alleged that both the agencies are torturing people to testify against Manish Sisodia and him.

He said the second the third in command of AAP has been targeted to reach out to him.

He also said no party has been targeted in last 75 years like AAP.

“We have given hope to people about good education. They want to end that hope,” Kejriwal said while addressing a crowded press conference in New Delhi.

He further added, “BJP leaders have been saying since yesterday that Kejriwal will be arrested.

“So, if BJP has given orders to the CBI to arrest, then how can CBI disobey their orders?

“They will have to follow BJP’s orders,” Kejriwal said while replying to a query as to whether he would arrested on Sunday.

He also said, “The day I spoke against corruption in Delhi Assembly, I knew I would be next. Delhi excise policy was excellent, would have ended corruption.”