Mumbai: The Mumbai Police arrested a cab driver with a huge quantity of charas worth Rs 86 lakh.

As per reports, the cab driver was arrested from the Wadala area of Mumbai.

The 30-year-old cab driver was intercepted based on specific inputs.

Also Read: In Photos: The vintage Assam

He was engaged as a private cab driver and was intercepted near the Deen Bandhu Nagar on his motorcycle.

He was on his way to deliver 17 kg of high-quality charas.

Also Read: Assam: At least half a kilo of heroin seized in Karimganj

On verifying the consignment, its value was estimated to be around Rs 86 lakh.

The police are now investigating the links to the consignment.

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in