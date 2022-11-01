Mumbai: The Mumbai Police arrested a cab driver with a huge quantity of charas worth Rs 86 lakh.

As per reports, the cab driver was arrested from the Wadala area of Mumbai.

The 30-year-old cab driver was intercepted based on specific inputs.

He was engaged as a private cab driver and was intercepted near the Deen Bandhu Nagar on his motorcycle.

He was on his way to deliver 17 kg of high-quality charas.

On verifying the consignment, its value was estimated to be around Rs 86 lakh.

The police are now investigating the links to the consignment.