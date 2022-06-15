Applications are invited for various research based positions in Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 46 vacant posts of Young Professionals.

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 46

Department wise vacancies :

Standardization Department : 4

Research Analysis : 20

Management System Certification Department (MSCD) : 22

Qualification & Experience :

Young Professional- Standardization Department :

Qualification :

Essential : BTech / BE or Master’s Degree in Metallurgical Engineering with 60% marks

Desirable : Higher qualifications /Research Experience/ Published Papers and post qualification experience

Work Experience : Minimum of two (2) years of work experience relevant to the job description.

Young Professional- Research Analysis :

Qualification :

Essential : Graduation in any discipline with 60% marks

Desirable : Higher qualifications /Research Experience/ Published Papers and post qualification experience

Work Experience : Nil

Young Professional- Management System Certification Department (MSCD) :

Qualification :

Essential : Graduation in any discipline / Diploma in Engineering with 60% marks

Desirable : Higher qualifications/ Knowledge of Management System Certification Activity

Work Experience : Minimum of three (3) years of work experience in Management System Auditing/ Training/ Consultancy

Salary : Rs. 70,000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : Below 35 years of age as on 1.6.2022

Job Location: Young Professionals shall be posted anywhere in India depending upon the requirement.

Selection Procedure : Shortlisted candidates will be called for practical assessment, written assessment, technical knowledge assessment, interview, etc.

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply On-line through BIS website only i.e. www.bis.gov.in. The last date for submission of online applications is July 15, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

