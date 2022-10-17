Lucknow: Speed thrills but it also kills! This turned out to be true for a group of four on a BMW trying to hit 300 kmph on the speedometer of their car.

A video of the incident has gone viral where it can be seen that the car reached 230 kmph on the Purvanchal Expressway before crashing head-on with a container truck.

They were live streaming the car’s speed and one of them could be heard saying “charo marenge” (all four of us will die).

The group on the BMW was attempting to hit the 300 kmph mark but they had no idea what waiting ahead of them.

While they cross the 200 kmph mark, their car rammed into a container truck coming from the opposite side.

The crash was so massive that it left the car to just scrap.

The impact threw the bodies away from the car. The group was on its way to Delhi from Sultanpur.

The deceased persons were identified as Dr Anand Prakash from Dehri in Bihar, Akhilesh Singh, a realtor, Deepak Kumar, an engineer — both from Aurangabad, Bihar — and a businessman named Mukesh

Prakash who was behind the wheel was a Professor at a private medical college in Rohtas.

The video shows that Dr Prakash had even asked the passengers to fasten their seatbelts.

While the accident was very horrific, there was no confirmation yet if the occupants of the car were under the influence of alcohol.

All of the deceased were in their mid-30s.

The driver of the container truck how ever fled from the spot and is on the run.

The police have booked a case against him for causing death due to negligence.