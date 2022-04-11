Ranchi: In an unfortunate incident, two persons were killed in a cable cars collision in a ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand’s Deoghar.

The incident was reported on Sunday and along with the two reported deaths, several were left injured.

As per reports, 48 people are still stuck in the cabins.

A rescue operation has been initiated with the help of an Indian Air Force helicopter.

At least 12 cable car cabins are stuck on the ropeway.

The incident has been claimed to be a result of a technical snag and it was further reported that the ropeway manager along with other employees have fled the spot.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to rescue the people.