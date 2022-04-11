Guwahati: Another person was found dead in Guwahati on Monday morning.

As per police sources, the person has been identified as Hamidul Islam and he was found dead in a drain near Gandhi Basti.

The deceased was a garment trader and was last seen near the Gandhi Basti area on Sunday.

On Monday morning locals found him dead.

It was not clear how he died but police are investigating the matter to figure out if it was a murder or an accident.

This is the second dead body recovered in the city on Monday and the third case in 24 hours since Sunday.

Another murder was reported in the city as a man was found dead in Bamunimaidam’s Railway Colony.

As per reports, the man identified as Kajal Chandra Das was a retired railways employee.

He was killed with a sharp weapon as per preliminary investigation.

The police are now investigating the matter and further details are awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, a man was found dead at his house in the Boragaon area of Guwahati.