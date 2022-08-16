GUWAHATI: As many as seven Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans are feared dead and around 32 others injured after the bus they were travelling in rolled down the road at Frislan village in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir this morning.

According to reports available, the bus was carrying 39 personnel (37 from ITBP and 2 from J&K Police.

Also Read: Assam: Man kills pregnant wife over dowry in Hajo

The bus slid off the road after its brakes failed.

Also Read: Assam: 2 killed, five injured in Nagaon as car rams stationary oil tanker

The troops were on their way from Chandanwari to Pahalgam. The jawans were deputed in the area for the Amarnath yatra.

Anguished to learn about the accident of a bus carrying ITBP and police personnel in Pahalgam, J&K. My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured were rushed to the hospital. May they recover at the earliest. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah speaking on the issue said, “Anguished to learn about the accident of a bus carrying ITBP and police personnel in Pahalgam, J&K. My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured were rushed to the hospital. May they recover at the earliest.”