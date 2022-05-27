Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Bureau of Indian Standards.

Bureau of Indian Standards is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Management Executives in various categories.

Name of post : Management Executives for NITS

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Engineering Graduate with MBA (Marketing/HR)

Experience : 05 Year’s experience in relevant field in Central Government/ State Government/ Union Territory Government/ Statutory/ Autonomous Body/ Public Sector Undertaking/ reputed Government agency/ Private Sector Organization with country wide operations.

Name of post : Management Executives for SCMD

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Engineering Graduate with MBA (Finance/ Marketing/HR/ General)

Experience : 05 Year’s experience in relevant field in Central Government/ State Government/ Union Territory Government/ Statutory/ Autonomous Body/ Public Sector Undertaking/ reputed Government agency/ Private Sector Organization with country wide operations.

Name of post : Management Executives for TNMD

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Engineering Graduate with MBA (Finance/ Marketing/HR/ General)

Experience : 05 Year’s experience in relevant field in Central Government/ State Government/ Union Territory Government/ Statutory/ Autonomous Body/ Public Sector Undertaking/ reputed Government agency/ Private Sector Organization with country wide operations.

Name of post : Management Executives for IRD

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Engineering Graduate with MBA/Executive MBA (preferably in International

Relations/International Business) or M.A. (International Relations/International Business) or M.A. (Development Studies)

Experience : 05 Year’s experience in relevant field in Central Government/ State Government/ Union Territory Government/ Statutory/ Autonomous Body/ Public Sector Undertaking/ reputed Government agency/ Private Sector Organization with country wide operations.

Remuneration : Rs. 1.5 Lakh (fixed)

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

How to apply : Candidates can submit the application form along with documents of qualifications, experience, PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, etc. to me.hrd@bis.gov.in within June 15, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

