Applications are invited for various project based positions in NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS).

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Middle Level Consultants (03 Posts) and Field Enumerators (10 Posts) for handling ‘Tribal Development Projects’ under Farm Sector Development Department of NABARD in various states across India.

Name of post : Middle Level Consultant

No. of posts : 3

State wise vacancies :

Meghalaya : 1

Himachal Pradesh : 1

Bihar : 1

Qualification : Graduate / post-graduate in Agriculture and allied subjects i.e. Agriculture, Horticulture,

Forestry, Agricultural Engineering, Dairy Technology, Veterinary and Animal Science only.

Experience : 1-4 years’ experience in Natural resource management/ Financing/ Value chain management/ Agri. Marketing based projects/studies.

Salary : Rs.41,000 – 50,000/- PM

Age : Minimum 24 years and Maximum 65 years

Name of post : Field Enumerator

No. of posts : 10

State wise vacancies :

Gujarat : 2

Himachal Pradesh : 1

Madhya Pradesh : 1

Maharashtra : 2

Rajasthan : 3

Tamil Nadu : 1

Qualification : Graduate from any Recognized University

Experience : 1-2 years’ experience in Natural resource management/ Financing/ Value chain management/

Agri. Marketing based projects/ studies

Salary : Rs. 20,000 – 25,000/- PM

Age : Minimum 24 years and Maximum 45 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the following links up to July 10, 2022

Middle Level Consultant : https://forms.gle/cmX9Yw78NCDdfhF26

Enumerator : https://forms.gle/NgEXFrh5WLezAhX58

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

