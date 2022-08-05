Applications are invited for various marketing positions in Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL).

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Marketing Officers.

Name of post : Officer (Marketing)

No. of posts : 4

Also Read: Assam Career : Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited Recruitment 2022

Location wise vacancies :

Assam : 2

Jharkhand : 1

Chhattisgarh : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 16400-3%-40500/-

Essential Qualification : MSc (Agri) / BSc (Agri) with MBA (two years duration) in Marketing Management with minimum 3 years post qualification Executive experience in-line with marketing of Urea, MOP, DAP, Seeds & Agrochemicals in a PSU / Large Private Sector. Preference will be given to candidates having in-line experience in Fertilizer / Chemical Industries

Maximum Age Limit : 40 years as on 01.08.2022

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the BVFCL website https://www.bvfcl.com/ up to 17:30 hours on August 28, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

Also Read:Assam Career : Purba Bharati Gas Private Limited Recruitment 2022