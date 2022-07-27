Applications are invited for the posts of Junior Consultant and Young Professional under Sports Authority of India.
Sports Authority of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Consultant (Project Management), Junior Consultant (Infra.) and Young Professional (Athlete Relation Manager) on contract basis in Guwahati and Itanagar.
Name of post : Junior Consultant (Performance Monitoring)
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : MBA / PGDM (2 years) from a recognized University
Desired Qualification : Candidates who have participated in nationals and international level in any sports disciplines would be given preference
Essential Experience : 5 years in relevant area
Desired Experience : Experience in any Government / Semi Govt. / Autonomous / PSUs
Salary : Rs. 75,000/- Rs. 1,00,000/- per month
Age Limit : 55 years
Place of Posting : SAI, RC, Guwahati
Name of post : Junior Consultant (Infrastructure)
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : BE /BTech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University
Desired Qualification : MTech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University
Essential Experience : 5 years in relevant area
Desired Experience : Experience in any Government / Semi Govt. / Autonomous / PSUs
Salary : Rs. 75,000/- Rs. 1,00,000/- per month
Age Limit : 55 years
Place of Posting : SAI, RC, Guwahati
Name of post : Young Professional (Athlete Relation Manager)
No. of posts : 2
Essential Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with Certificate / Diploma course in sports management (Certificate / Diploma duration must be more than 6 months) from a reputed institute
MBA/ Post Graduate Diploma (2 years) from a recognized University/ Institution.
Essential Experience : 2 years / 1 year in relevant area
Desired Experience :
- Candidates who have participated in national and international level in any sports discipline.
- Candidates having Masters in Mass Communication
- Candidates having Graduation in Science Discipline.
Salary : Rs. 40,000/- Rs. 60,000/- per month
Age Limit : 35 years
Places of Posting : NCoE, Guwahati and NCoE, Itanagar
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website http://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs/ up to August 3, 2022 till 5 PM
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
