Applications are invited for the posts of Junior Consultant and Young Professional under Sports Authority of India.

Sports Authority of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Consultant (Project Management), Junior Consultant (Infra.) and Young Professional (Athlete Relation Manager) on contract basis in Guwahati and Itanagar.

Name of post : Junior Consultant (Performance Monitoring)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MBA / PGDM (2 years) from a recognized University

Desired Qualification : Candidates who have participated in nationals and international level in any sports disciplines would be given preference

Essential Experience : 5 years in relevant area

Desired Experience : Experience in any Government / Semi Govt. / Autonomous / PSUs

Salary : Rs. 75,000/- Rs. 1,00,000/- per month

Age Limit : 55 years

Place of Posting : SAI, RC, Guwahati

Name of post : Junior Consultant (Infrastructure)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : BE /BTech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University

Desired Qualification : MTech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University

Essential Experience : 5 years in relevant area

Desired Experience : Experience in any Government / Semi Govt. / Autonomous / PSUs

Salary : Rs. 75,000/- Rs. 1,00,000/- per month

Age Limit : 55 years

Place of Posting : SAI, RC, Guwahati

Name of post : Young Professional (Athlete Relation Manager)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with Certificate / Diploma course in sports management (Certificate / Diploma duration must be more than 6 months) from a reputed institute

MBA/ Post Graduate Diploma (2 years) from a recognized University/ Institution.

Essential Experience : 2 years / 1 year in relevant area

Desired Experience :

Candidates who have participated in national and international level in any sports discipline.

Candidates having Masters in Mass Communication

Candidates having Graduation in Science Discipline.

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- Rs. 60,000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years

Places of Posting : NCoE, Guwahati and NCoE, Itanagar

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website http://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs/ up to August 3, 2022 till 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

