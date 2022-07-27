Ministry of External Affairs Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Faculty Member vacancy

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), New Delhi.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), New Delhi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Faculty Member at Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service.

Name of post : Faculty Member at Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Applicant should be an Indian National

ii) Applicants for the above position must have PhD degree in International Relations / Political Science / History / Management / Economics / International Law or related fields from a recognized University

iii) Applicant should have minimum 10 years of experience in teaching or conducting research

Desirable Criteria :

a) Previous experience relating to International Cooperation/ Foreign Trade in Government of India.

b) Knowledge of Foreign Languages, if any.

c) Experience of work in a reputed university, publication, think-tank or research organisation in the area of foreign policy or international affairs.

Remuneration : The remuneration package will be commensurate with a Director level officer in the Government of India and the fee has been fixed at Rs.1,72,600/- (subject to deduction of applicable taxes) and shall remain unchanged during the term of engagement. The fees shall be paid in Indian Rupees.

Age Limit : 45 years as on 01.07.2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications as per proforma to Shri Pradeep Kumar L., Under Secretary (Admn), Room No. 010, Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, Ministry of External Affairs, Baba Gang Nath Marg, New Delhi- 110067.

The envelope containing the applicant’s details as mentioned above should be clearly labeled “Application for the post of faculty at Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service”

The last date for receiving applications is August 20, 2022 ( up to 1730 hrs)

