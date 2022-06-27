Applications are invited for various project based positions under ICMR-RMRC, N.E. Region

ICMR-RMRC, N.E. Region is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the project “Establishment of Model Rural Health Research Unit” in the following states- Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

Name of post : Scientist- C (Medical)

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification : MBBS degree recognized by MCI with 4 years R&D/teaching/working experience in Govt./Public Sector/Private Institutions.

Desirable: Knowledge of local language will be considered as added weightage as the post is related to

field basis activities.

Salary : Rs. 67,000/- + HRA per month

Age Limit : 40 years

Name of post : Scientist- C (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification : First Class Post Graduate degree from a recognized University in any of the subjects (specify subject/s) listed below with 4 years R&D/teaching/working experience in a Govt./Public Sector/Private Institutions.

Or

Second Class Post Graduate with Ph.D. from a recognized University in any of the subjects (specify subject/s) listed below with 4 years R&D/teaching/working experience in a Govt./Public Sector/Private Institutions.

List of Subjects: Biochemistry, Genetics/ Medical Genetics, Microbiology, Molecular biology, Zoology, Biotechnology

Desirable: Knowledge of local language will be considered as added weightage as the post is related to field basis activities.

Salary : Rs. 67,000/- + HRA per month

Age Limit : 40 years

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Statistician)

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification : 1st class three years Bachelor’s degree in Statistics from a recognized University/ Institution.

Desirable: Knowledge of local language will be considered as added weightage as the post is related to field basis activities.

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Research)

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification : 1st class three years Bachelor’s degree in Science from a recognized University/ Institution.

Desirable: Knowledge of local language will be considered as added weightage as the post is related to field basis activities.

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- + HRA per month

Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years

Name of post : Assistant Multipurpose

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification :

i. Minimum three years Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institution.

ii. Working knowledge of computer (MS office / Power Point)

Desirable : Knowledge of local language will be considered as added weightage as the post is related to

field basis activities

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years

Name of post : Technician – C (Lab – Technician)

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification : 12th or intermediate pass in science subject with 55% marks and one-year Diploma in Medical Laboratory technology (DMLT) from govt. recognized institution

Desirable : Knowledge of local language will be considered as added weightage as the post is related to

field basis activities

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- + HRA per month

Age Limit : Not exceeding 28 years

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification : 12th or intermediate pass in science subject with 55% marks and one-year diploma in computer from govt. recognized institution.

Desirable : Knowledge of local language will be considered as added weightage as the post is related to

field basis activities

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Age Limit : Not exceeding 28 years

Name of post : Group D /MTS

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification : Matriculation / High school or equivalent from recognized board

Desirable : Knowledge of local language will be considered as added weightage as the post is related to

field basis activities

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Age Limit : Between 18-25 years

How to apply : Candidates may submit their applications in the prescribed form duly filled in all respects along with all required supporting documents and certificates, duly self-attested, on the email rmrcneproject@gmail.com and also submit the duly filled in Google Form (link available in the website rmrcne.org.in) on or before 14th July 2022 upto 17.00 hours

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3, Link 4

Application Form : Click Here

