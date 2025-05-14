Meghalaya nursing student found dead in RIMS Imphal hostel room

Guwahati: An incident unfolded at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal of Manipur where a female nursing student from Meghalaya was found dead in her hostel room in an apparent case of suicide.

The student, who was in her 4th semester at the RIMS College of Nursing, was discovered by fellow students and staff, prompting immediate attention from authorities.

While the exact circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, police and institutional authorities have launched a detailed investigation.

No official statement has been released yet regarding the cause or possible reasons behind the incident.

Further information is awaited as the inquiry progresses.

