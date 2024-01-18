Guwahati: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) in Meghalaya has announced a sit-in demonstration on January 19 to protest the state government’s refusal to reinstate the removed officials of the Meghalaya Lokayukta.

“The termination of the services of the officials concerned is not only an injustice and insult to them but to the entire state,” said Batskhem Myrboh, spokesperson for the VPP.

He added, “Therefore, every right-thinking citizen must join in the protest and bring down this government to its knees.”

The VPP’s demonstration will begin on Friday, January 19, outside the Meghalaya Secretariat and run from 10 am to 4:30 pm.

They added that if the government remains unresponsive, the protest will resume on Monday, January 22.

Meanwhile, the VPP announcing the protest, expressed its commitment to a peaceful resistance.

They’ve appealed to all participants to refrain from actions that violate law and order or disrupt public peace.

They also stated that anyone engaging in unlawful activities will be held solely responsible for their actions.